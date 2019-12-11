Explore Google’s Summary of 2019

Annually, Google surveys its own data to offer insight (through graphs and detailed rankings) on the lifespan of news cycles and cultural interests, and, perhaps solely for our entertainment, they present a handful of the funniest searches we’ve all made. From a list of the US population’s most searched babies (number one was Baby Yoda from Disney+’s The Mandalorian) to the most sought after recipes (Shepherd’s Pie) and song lyrics (Old Town Road), the results prove occasionally unexpected, but oftentimes reinforce the significance of the particular moments and people that formed 2019. Google also takes this opportunity to share their own interpretation, this year informed by an encouraging revelation in the data: “Throughout history, when times are challenging, the world goes looking for heroes. And this year, searches for heroes—both superheroes and everyday heroes—soared around the world,” Google explains in their visual wrap up of the year, which spotlights fictional Marvel characters, firefighters, parents, athletes, philanthropists, activists, and more. Watch the full video on YouTube and peruse the data on Google’s site.

