Grimes: Delete Forever

Written the night Lil Peep passed away, “Delete Forever” is pretty and airy, despite tackling the topic of opioid addiction. From Grimes’ fifth album Miss Anthropocene, the tune begins with acoustic guitar (reminiscent of “Wonderwall” by Oasis) before the beat kicks in around the 50-second mark. With country-inflected violin and banjo, the song has a different sound from the Canadian musician’s recent releases, but her breathy vocals are unmistakably familiar. The video—made in collaboration with Mac Boucher and Neil Hansen—depicts Grimes sitting on a throne somewhere in space, an empire crumbled around her.