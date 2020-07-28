The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao’s Sustainable Banners

Shifting toward a more sustainable world requires radical change: structural reconfiguration of supply chains, pivoting from harsh chemicals and single-use plastics and beyond. The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao’s newest banner ad campaign for their upcoming exhibition, Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life, proves that these changes can also be remarkably subtle. All 250 of the banners act as air-purifiers capable of catching and cleaning volatile components. The printed materials are coated in Pureti Print, a clear elixir that “induces photocatalysis, a chemical reaction triggered by sunlight, using oxygen and water vapor to combat air pollutants like nitrogen and sulfur oxides, as well as bacteria and mold,” Condé Nast Traveler writes. Find out more about the process there.

Image courtesy of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao