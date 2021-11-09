Hana Vu: Everybody’s Birthday

From Los Angeles-based artist Hana Vu’s latest album, Public Storage, comes “Everybody’s Birthday,” a despondent, pop-tinged song, balanced by groovy drums, lightweight cowbells and warbling guitar. Vu produced the track alongside Jackson Phillips and Joseph Harrison, and says the single is “about the collective misery and depressive introspection one experiences on their birthday, which in this era of being alone, can feel infinite.” With Vu’s deep vocals, this track’s gloom indeed feels boundless.