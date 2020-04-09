The Tangled History of the Letter X

As porn consumption reaches what may be an all-time peak, MEL Magazine writer Chris Bourn wondered “How did X become the edgiest letter?” The 24th letter in our alphabet is the second-least used, but has come to represent all things “adult” and is intrinsically connected to porn. This can be traced back to the introduction of 1968’s audience-advisory ratings, which attributed X to movies with erotic content. Eventually, more Xs were added to denote the extremity of that content. Bourn traces the history and uses of the letter, “once the holiest of all alphabetic symbols.” Read more at MEL.

