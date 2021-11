From London-based singer-songwriter Hope Tala comes a bossa nova-tinged R&B track, “Tiptoeing.” The buoyant, layered tune (produced in collaboration with Greg Kurstin) is “about the dance we do when we’re at the threshold of romance,” Tala says. “It’s about treading carefully when you’re not quite sure what the other person is feeling, but desperately wanting to take a risk because you’re young and life is short.”