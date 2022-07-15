Hope Tala: Is It Enough

London-based Hope Tala (aka Hope Natasha McDonald) returns with “Is It Enough,” a slow-burning track that the Jamaican British artist says has been a long time coming. “I’ve always wanted to write a song about the things I care about, but it took a long time to work out how I could do that in a way that felt true to me, my storytelling style, and my artistry,” she says in a statement. “I didn’t want it to feel forced or preachy, or just about one specific topic; this song was inspired by so many different things and events. Police brutality in my home city of London and in the US, laws that restrict the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community, thinking about my ancestors in chains—all of those things and more played a part in the making of ‘Is It Enough.'” Produced by Al Shux, the song details the singer-songwriter’s hopes and values, and the video (directed by Dustin Tan) further conveys its subtle power.