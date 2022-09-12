Ibeyi: Juice of Mandarins

The floating and rhythmic “Juice of Mandarins” is the newest offering from Ibeyi (aka twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz) since their third studio album, Spell 31. Longtime collaborator and beat-maker Richard Russell lends the track a pared-back production, letting it groove and glide on the Afro-Cuban-French duo’s lilting harmonies and vocal-derived instrumentals. Managing to be both relaxed yet danceable, the song is accompanied by a captivating video from COLORS Studios, where the single premiered.