India’s First Art + Design Newspaper Fosters The Creative Community

Seasonal recipes, essays on rewilding in India and dystopian visuals make up some of the inspiring work from the first edition of The Irregular Times (TIRT), a publication founded by a small team in New Delhi. TIRT came to fruition when the pandemic cancelled India’s annual independent art fair, inspiring the team to bring art to the people instead. The quarterly zine—which is India’s first art and design newspaper—celebrates the joys of DIY culture and analog printing, while striving to foster an inclusive and accessible creative community. Strong design details run throughout the paper, including interactive elements and unique typography made in collaboration with Mumbai-based studio BunxPav. View more of the publication’s experimental layout and learn about its future ambitions at Hyperallergic.

Image courtesy of TEAM TIRT/Hyperallergic