Indigo De Souza: Hold U

The second single from singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza’s upcoming album Any Shape You Take (out 27 August), “Hold U” is a sweet pop-leaning tune that begins with soft vocals and synths, before evolving with swirling guitar and percussion. Of the bright, optimistic song, she says, “I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated. Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them.”