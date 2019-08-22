Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles Will Shift to Solar Energy

With the aid of funding from Kickstarter Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (once the Santa Monica Museum of Art, before its move downtown) intends to rely entirely on solar energy. ICA hopes “to raise $25,000 to install 206 solar panels and six inverters across the museum’s 12,000 square feet of rooftop space,” according to Artnet. This would remove the museum from the grid, a move that would offset further solar costs in the future. One of only a few non-profits to attempt such a move toward sustainability, ICA’s actions will hopefully provide an example for peers. Read more at Artnet.

