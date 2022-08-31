International Council of Museums Finalizes New Definition of “Museum”

After a vote at their 26th general conference this August, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has refreshed their definition of the term “museum,” that they previously established in the 1970s. The updated definition—which now incorporates the terms diversity, sustainability and accessibility—was finalized after 18 months of commentary and four rounds of consultation. 487 members were in agreement, while 23 voted against it and 17 abstained. ICOM’s president, Alberto Garlandi, notes that it’s a “great step forward,” though recognizes that it’s not perfect. Read the complete definition at Artforum.

