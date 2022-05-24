It’s Nice That’s Print Sale For Ukraine

London-based creative platform It’s Nice That has launched an online print sale with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. More than 15 artists and designers took part in the project (including Jean Jullien, Lily Kong, Mona Chalabi, Naomi Anderson-Subryan, Ram Han and more) and all of them provided their work free of charge. These museum-quality giclée prints, set on heavy-duty Hahnemühle photo rag, are £40 unframed or £70 framed. Peruse and buy the affordable works at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Ram Han