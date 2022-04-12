15 Art Sales That Support Relief Efforts in Ukraine

The team at digital marketplace and editorial platform Artsy put together a list of 15 exhibitions and online art sales with proceeds going to organizations providing relief in Ukraine. Many Ukrainian artists are featured—including Anastasiya Tarasenko, Vita Eruhimovitz and Julia Beliaeva—as well as Ukrainian Americans such as Janet Sobel. Artsy also includes other creatives who are documenting the current realities of those in Ukraine, like Think + Feel Contemporary’s online gallery of Jan Stovka’s photographs capturing the refugee crisis. Throughout the list, a number of different humanitarian efforts are represented from the International Rescue Committee (which supports refugees) and the National Union of Artists of Ukraine to Razom for Ukraine and USA for UNHCR. View the full list and some of the poignant artworks at Artsy.

Image of “Four Fish To Sell (form the Project MARIA series)” (2022) by Lesia Maruschak, courtesy of Cindy Rucker Gallery