Izzy Bizu: Tough Pill

With her single “Tough Pill,” vocalist Izzy Bizu (aka Isobel Beardshaw) references classic R&B tunes with her choir-backed verses and sensitive subject matter. Addressing infidelity, regret, and freedom, she uses the track’s title to tell the audience how it felt to be unsure whether a relationship was really over: “You run my heart over like a bulldozer / Don’t know who you’re getting close with on this sofa / Maybe I can answer, you’re moving forward / It’s never over, until it’s over / Tough pill to swallow / My heart gotta know.” The song will appear on Bizu’s forthcoming album, The Things We Do For Love, which is due later this year.