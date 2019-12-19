James Blake: I’ll Come Too

Pulled from James Blake’s Grammy nominated 2019 album Assume Form, “I’ll Come Too” details love and its boundlessness. From following a lover to a new city to promising to be better for the sake of the relationship, the repetition of lyricism—sometimes metaphoric and other times literal—reinforces a familiar plot. But, rather than pair the song with an expected music video, Blake tapped Matt Meech, an editor for the award-winning shows Planet Earth and Blue Planet, to direct. Meech tells the tale of unrequited love using footage of a real penguin and albatross. It becomes utterly moving—and nearly tear-jerking when the lonesome penguin stands by as the albatross takes flight.