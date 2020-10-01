James Thornhill’s Free Zine Celebrates 40 Years of the Casio Keyboard

Music journalist James Thornhill has created a 20-page zine in celebration of the iconic Casio keyboard for its 40th anniversary. Printed in partnership with the instrument company, all 1,000 copies of the zine are free to claim for UK residents today. Once all are accounted for, they’ll be posted. Inside the publication, Thornhill spotlights vintage ads, details how each model was designed and highlights its contributions to music by various artists—including the likes of Leonard Cohen, Salt-N-Pepa, Nine Inch Nails, Beck and others. For those outside the UK, Casio produced a site with similar contents. See more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of James Thornhill / Casio