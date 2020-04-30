Jean Jullien’s First-Ever Virtual Exhibition, “Home Slice”

“With painting, I enjoy trying to tell more, to visually translate moments. The time told is longer, the action less immediate, the point less important,” French artist Jean Jullien explains in text that appears throughout the interactive exhibition, Home Slice—his first-ever online show. Presented by San Francisco’s Chandran Gallery, the solo showcase acts as a prequel to the painter’s NYC exhibit (titled Slices), which aims to open in September. Home Slice is more than a website of charming illustrations paired with whimsical paintings of private moments (all set to a soundtrack); it offers a periscope into Jullien’s process, and a thoughtfully considered procession through the collection. Further, a percentage of the proceeds benefit the efforts of Fondation de France‘s direct support of healthcare workers. Check out the exhibition at homeslice.show.

