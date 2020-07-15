Jim-E Stack feat. Empress Of: Note To Self

Produced by Jim-E Stack (aka James Harmon Stack) and featuring vocals by Empress Of (aka Lorely Rodriguez), the upbeat, genre-blurring “Note To Self” feels like affirmation. “It’s like this voice in your head, like some Goddess from above, that’s giving you self-encouragement,” Stack says in a statement. “It’s OK to feel down, but embrace it because ultimately that gives way to moving forward and progress,” he continues. A wave of digital drums and synthesizers furthers this feeling, and Rodriguez’s vocals truly glide. This is the pair’s second collaboration of 2020 after the release of “U Give It Up,” a single from Empress Of’s I’m Your Empress Of album.