Empress Of and Jim-E Stack: Turn The Table

From Save Me by Empress Of (aka Lorely Rodriguez), “Turn The Table” with longtime collaborator Jim-E Stack has received a visual treatment by Jerome AB, shot in an abandoned building in Grand Cayman. In the rundown but tropical setting, the Honduran American singer, songwriter, musician and producer performs and dances alone—save for some multiples of herself. From the massive chorus to the ’90s house elements and self-empowering lyrics, the track is made for a sweaty dance floor.