KAYTRANADA feat. Pharrell Williams: Midsection

Pulled from Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada’s newest album, BUBBA, “Midsection” interpolates genres from the acclaimed artist’s birth nation into his modern, ultra-successful song structure. With house music force and a drum-along Caribbean rhythm, this track leans into its lively energy. Sometimes claps chime in, other times the track’s lone feature, Pharrell Williams, chants alongside drums and funky riffs. Altogether, it’s a lovely reference to both artist’s more recent work.