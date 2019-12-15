Scroll down to see more content

Phoebe Bridgers feat. Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger: 7 O’Clock News / Silent Night

With 100% of the profits from this recording donated to Planned Parenthood, Phoebe Bridgers’ collaborative cover of “7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” arrives with meaning and purpose. Fiona Apple harmonizes on the haunting track and The National’s Matt Berninger narrates the “7 O’Clock News” segment that runs throughout, referencing the 1966 Simon & Garfunkel classic but updating the news cycle with impactful recent events. Altogether, it’s bleak but beautiful.

KAYTRANADA feat. Pharrell Williams: Midsection

Pulled from Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada’s newest album, BUBBA, “Midsection” interpolates genres from the acclaimed artist’s birth nation into his modern, ultra-successful song structure. With house music force and a drum-along Caribbean rhythm, this track leans into its lively energy. Sometimes claps chime in, other times the track’s lone feature, Pharrell Williams, chants alongside drums and funky riffs. Altogether, it’s a lovely reference to both artist’s more recent work.

Terrace Martin (feat. The Martin Family Trio): The Deuce

Led by LA-based saxophonist and producer (and frequent Kendrick Lamar and Kamasi Washington collaborator) Terrace Martin, “The Deuce” also features The Martin Family Trio—a group comprised of Martin himself, his father Curly, and Larry Goldings. The latter plays the organ, while Curly handles the drums. Together, they make “The Deuce” an effortless groove-laden instrumental that sails along flawlessly.

Roxette: Fading Like a Flower

Swedish singer/songwriter Marie Fredriksson, half of Roxette, has died after battling cancer for 17 years. Fredriksson began her musical career in Halmstad, as a member of various bands (including punk group Strul) before meeting Per Gessle who encouraged her to pursue a solo career—as he believed she was too talented to hide behind the keyboard. Just a few years later, in 1986, Gessle and Fredriksson would form Roxette. Their second album was the breakthrough Look Sharp! (1988) and was followed by the equally successful Joyride (1990) which included the non-album single “It Must Have Been Love”—written for the Pretty Woman soundtrack. From that same album comes “Fading Like a Flower” a piano-based ballad with mass appeal and, thanks to Fredriksson’s impressive range and charismatic performance style, it’s unforgettable.

