Kele: Nineveh

From Kele’s forthcoming fifth solo album, The Waves Pt. 1, comes the stunning “Nineveh,” an arrestingly spare but dramatic song about moving on. The piano-led song shifts two minutes in, as the vocals finish and guitars and synths begin—taking the tone from melancholy to uplifting. “There is an undoubtable sadness in the first half of ‘Nineveh’ but that sadness is turned into pure exhilaration in the second half of the song, like a proverbial weight being lifted from one’s neck.” Kele says in a statement. “It ends in a place of optimism.”