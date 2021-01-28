Khruangbin: Dearest Alfred (Knxwledge Remix)

“Dearest Alfred,” which appears on Khruangbin’s brilliant 2020 album, Mordechai, has been given a lush remix by Knxwledge (aka Glen Earl Boothe). The trio (Laura Lee, Mark Speer and Donald Ray “DJ” Johnson Jr) is never overwhelmed by the extravagant effects, ensuring their mellow, psych-influenced appeal remains. The video, made at The Kennedys (an internship-style incubator helmed by Preety Mudhar at Wieden+Kennedy London), provides an eclectic visual accompaniment that’s centered on the magic of mailed correspondence. “We wanted to make a video highlighting that sentiment for a song based on letters my grandfather sent to his brother. Working with The Kennedys, we were able to highlight these feelings from a variety of perspectives and through a variety of mediums—which felt important to the project,” Lee wrote in a statement.