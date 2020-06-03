LA Bookstores Offering Delivery + Pick-Up

Reading—whether it be a biography, work of non-fiction, or fairytale—is transportive and educational. We learn and grow from writers with every turn of a page. While we’re consuming information at an alarming rate, even the most dense and serious books can create an oasis. With this in mind, we’re urging our audience to purchase directly from their local independent bookstores—most of which are more than just retailers, but also offer spaces for community, connection and learning. We’ve already published our list of favorite New York City bookshops; here is one for Los Angeles.

Downtown + Chinatown

The Last Bookstore has thousands of new books online (for delivery) as well as used books in store. Not far away, selling literature, zines, kids books and everything between, Other Books provides curbside pick-up and delivery. Hennessey + Ingalls has reopened for in-person visits and are taking steps to ensure each person is safe. Customers can also buy online for delivery of titles that cover architecture to alchemy and beyond. Now Serving will take online and phone orders which can be picked up or delivered.

Culver City + Mid City + South LA

Black-owned Eso Won Books has an online store full of history books, graphic novels and more for delivery and pick-up. For art books, Arcana also offers delivery for their internet sales. At SideShow, on S La Cienega Boulevard, readers will find rare and remarkable books—they currently have an email system set up for pick-ups and deliveries as well as very limited, safe in-person appointments. La Libreria sells kids’ books (for infants to young adults) in Spanish, mostly from Latin America and Spain—all of which are available for delivery. Book Monster in Santa Monica is reopening, but continues their email sales too. Venice’s Beyond Baroque has web shopping as well as online workshops, while Small World will be booking appointments via phone or email.

Echo Park + Silverlake

On Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, Stories Books has reopened but will continue fulfilling online orders. Ever-charming and beloved Skylight Books in Los Feliz offers online shopping for delivery and pick-up, as well as virtual community events. They also have released their Unlearning Racism reading list. Silverlake’s Secret Headquarters‘ online shop is full of comics, zines and somewhat obscure reads and wares available for contactless pick-up and delivery.

Fairfax + La Brea

The oldest independent bookstore in the city, Chevalier’s is offering online orders for curbside pick-up or delivery. They also have monthly book clubs for kids of various ages which have been moved to Zoom. With countless books available to purchase online for kids of all ages, Elephant Alley is owned by a teacher duo who want to instill a love of reading in young ones.

Hollywood + W est LA

With curbside and contactless in-store pick-up at certain hours, black-owned Book Soup also provides delivery. There’s also a donate button for those who want to offer extra support. For lovers of classic literature and crime fiction, Mystery Pier Books delivers—including their antique, signed and rare titles. In Brentwood, DIESEL, a bookshop has plenty of new and used books available for pick-up. Counterpoint in Hollywood has reopened, allowing six people (wearing masks) inside at a time, but continues online sales for those who’d prefer to stay home. In North Hollywood, The Iliad encourages customers to take a look online or email them for specific requests.

Hero image courtesy of Hennessey + Ingalls