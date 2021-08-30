Lee “Scratch” Perry: Disco Devil

Innovative and influential record producer, singer and songwriter Lee “Scratch” Perry passed away in Jamaica this weekend, aged 85. The prolific artist (who produced records for the Congos and Bob Marley & The Wailers) is not only respected for pioneering dub and reggae, and helping spread Jamaican music around the world, but also for his unique production techniques and experimentations—done mostly at his iconic Black Ark studio. Perry’s career began in the 1960s and he seemed to never stop working, with his sound proving altogether timeless. One of the best-known tracks Perry co-wrote and produced, Max Romeo’s 1976 hit “Chase The Devil” was recorded with Perry’s band, The Upsetters, and has been sampled by everybody from Madness to Kanye West. Decades later, Perry released a dub version called “Disco Devil.”