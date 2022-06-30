Lil Silva feat. Skiifall: What If?

A producer, singer, songwriter and DJ, Lil Silva announced his upcoming album, Yesterday Is Heavy, with two collaborations: “What If?” with Skiifall and “Leave It” with Charlotte Day Wilson. The former—with classic UK club influences—has an electric energy, bolstered by Skiifall’s patois flow. Lil Silva says, “I really channelled inspiration from our roots on this record. You can hear the reggae, bashment and grime influence weave in and out. It’s about the course we find ourselves on without even thinking, how love and family play a huge role in our life but staying grounded and never forgetting what got us here.”