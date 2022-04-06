Lil Silva feat. Sampha: Backwards

London-based singers, songwriters and producers, as well as frequent collaborators, Lil Silva and Sampha have teamed up once more for “Backwards.” The track contrasts soulful vocals with club-ready elements; there’s a sense of introspection combined with a frenetic energy that’s enthralling. Lil Silva shares, “‘Backwards’ is the feeling of alienation and constantly venting in a matrix you find yourself inside, whatever that may be… Restricted and feeling guilty to move forward, constantly going backwards mentally… I guess the song is about being in a never-ending cycle and the heaviness that can bring on you.”