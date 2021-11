Awash in a skin-tingling majesty, LA-based indie rockers Lo Moon return with “Dream Never Dies,” their first new song in three years. Fans of the critically acclaimed act will delight over the single’s mood-shifting, soaring soundscape (a Lo Moon signature) and lead singer Matt Lowell’s deeply expressive vocals. The band produced the track with Yves Rothman. It debuts along with a Mick Hili-directed music video that transforms the tone into stark visuals.