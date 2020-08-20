Lomelda: Hannah Sun

From Silsbee, Texas-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Lomelda (aka Hannah Read) comes “Hannah Sun,” the third single from her forthcoming album Hannah (out 4 September). “Hannah, do no harm,” Read sings at the very end with an emotional honesty that, in fact, leaves listeners soothed with its intention and intensity after a lyrical trek from Atlanta to Alaska. Read stars in the track’s glittering but lonely music video, which was directed, produced and edited by Regina Gonzalez-Arroyo.