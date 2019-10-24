Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Adds Yayoi Kusama Balloon

Conceived of by beloved artist Yayoi Kusama’s studio and built by Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s balloon specialists, the large-scale floating artwork “Love Flies up to the Sky” will join this year’s televised extravaganza. Measuring 30 feet long by 36 feet wide and 34 feet tall, the personified sun balloon, surrounded by red tentacles, is covered in more than 300 white polka dots, a Kusama signature. It appears as part of the parade’s Blue Sky Gallery program, which invites artists like Kusama (and in past years, Jeff Koons, KAWS and Takashi Murakami) to participate. Kusama is the first woman artist to be invited. Her inflatable work will be seen by the roughly 3.5 million in-person viewers and on average 50 million more on television. It also coincides with her latest exhibition at David Zwirner in Chelsea (opening 9 November). Read more at ARTnews.

Via artnews.com Posted on