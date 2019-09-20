First-Ever Magic Mushroom Research Center

Not long after Johns Hopkins University became the largest psychedelic research center in the world, the University of the West Indies in Mona, Jamaica has announced its intention to open the world’s first magic mushrooms research center later this year. Funded by the Canadian company Field Trip Ventures, the center aims to study the actual fungi, rather than just its psychoactive attribute, psilocybin. As there are more than 180 types of psychedelic mushrooms (all of which are legal in Jamaica), the 10 scientists on staff will target their varying effects. Read more at Quartz.

