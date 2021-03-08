Malala Yousafzai Launches Production Studio with Apple TV+

Globally recognized girls’ education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced the creation of her own production studio, Extracurricular, established in partnership with Apple TV+. The Nobel Peace Prize winner and recent Oxford University graduate intends to focus on the theme of human connection with stories—documentary and narrative—that create awareness of other cultures. As Fast Company explains, “This is just the latest development in Apple’s long-running relationship with Yousafzai… the company has sponsored research at her organization, the Malala Fund, on the intersection of girls’ education and climate change” since 2018. Read an interview with Yousafzai about this development and her thoughtful intentions at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Louise Kennerley/Fairfax Media/Getty Images, Bet_Noire/iStock