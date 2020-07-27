Malta’s Virtual Underwater Museum

Launched by the Malta Tourism Authority, University of Malta and Heritage Malta, the virtual Underwater Malta museum offers viewers access to 10 archaeological sites, ranging from seven to 361 feet below the surface. Shipwrecks, sunken planes, submarines and various other treasures are on display, and each entry is viewable in 3D with additional details embedded within clickable tabs. The collection is the culmination of five years of collecting data and images to create “the full underwater exploration experience.” Learn more at Underwater Malta’s official site.

Image courtesy of Underwater Malta