New from Men I Trust (Emmanuelle Proulx, Jessy Caron and Dragos Chiriac), “Girl” is a slow-burning duet with lyrics in English and French. As featherweight vocals intertwine with a gravelly counterpart over soft percussion and gentle guitar, the track exudes a dreamy element. It’s the Montreal-based band’s third release this year (after summer’s “Hard To Let Go” and “Billie Toppy,” which came out last month) perhaps hinting at an upcoming album.