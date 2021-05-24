Migrate Art’s “Raising for Myanmar” Project

With new editions released today, Migrate Art’s “Raising for Myanmar” initiative sells prints by well-known and emerging artists, with profits going to Mutual Aid Myanmar. Each poster (including designs by Richard Mosse, Tacita Dean, Guerilla Girls and Bart Was Not Here) sells for £50, and Mutual Aid Myanmar promises that every cent they receive goes directly to those in need: over 750 civilians have been killed and more than 250,000 have been displaced due to the military coup. Countless people in Myanmar are standing up and putting themselves in harm’s way to defend democracy, and purchasing one of these prints helps support them.

Image courtesy of Bart Was Not Here