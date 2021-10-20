Montell Fish: moon and stars (demo)

The opening drum beats in New York-based artist Montell Fish’s latest demo immediately seduce, setting the scene for the rest of the song. As textured guitar chords and Fish’s pitched vocals converge alongside the percussion, the track quickly evolves into a transformative soundscape. The release comes paired with a video loop of the artist waiting for the L train in New York, shot on a grainy Sony A6500. In its sonic and visual entirety, the demo feels almost spiritual, haunting toward a forever kind of love.