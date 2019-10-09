MorMor: Some Place Else

“Another day like yesterday / Where it all just slips away / A change of scene, a change of pace / I’m waiting on some better days,” MorMor (aka Toronto singer Seth Nyquist) whispers on his track “Some Place Else.” It appears on his EP of the same name, but received the video treatment just recently. The visuals are equally melancholy, but add a complexity to the track that requires unpacking. Nyquist can be seen, a victim of some sort of trauma, lying on the street in the opening scene. The track plays on and follows him until he sees (with one eye) his own body being wheeled into a hospital, from an ambulance that took him there.