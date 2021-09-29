MUNYA: Tonight, Tonight (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

Singer-songwriter and producer MUNYA (aka Josie Boivin) has released two lovely tracks from her upcoming debut album, Voyage to Mars, and now the French-Canadian songstress delivers an unexpected but sublime cover of the 1995 Smashing Pumpkins song, “Tonight, Tonight.” The original—with its soaring 30-piece string section—lends itself to MUNYA’s folk-tinged synth-pop, but the two renditions are vastly different. The dreamy element in this cover makes sense, considering MUNYA was introduced to the song through its iconic Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris-directed video, which was inspired by Georges Méliès’s silent film A Trip to the Moon. “My sister shared the ‘Tonight, Tonight’ video with me at a very young age, I vividly remember feeling certain emotions for the first time: longing, sadness and a hopeful melancholy,” she says. “In a weird way it was also my introduction to exploring space and the infinite possibilities that humans can achieve if they embrace the urgency of now. With everything that has happened I felt like it was time to share my love for this song and hopefully inspire a new generation to realize life is a galaxy of endless possibilities when we don’t hesitate and act now.”