Starting his musical career as a DJ and producer, South African artist Muzi (aka the Zulu Skywalker) later ventured into singing, rapping and songwriting. His latest track, “Interblaktic” is a spacey, house-inflected electro tune with a decidedly laidback vibe. Beginning with the words “There seem to be a lot of Black people on Mars,” the song immediately sets the tone for an intergalactic adventure with blips, glitches and touches of classic ’90s piano house.