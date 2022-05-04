Mykki Blanco feat. Diana Gordon and Sam Buck: Your Love Was A Gift

“Your Love Was A Gift,” the second single from Mykki Blanco’s upcoming album (following their recently released duet with R.E.M. frontman Micheal Stipe), sees the artist taking a backseat to featured vocalists Diana Gordon and Sam Buck. It’s a stirring, heartrending track that shifts between vulnerable and powerful vocals and sermon-style spoken word. “‘Your Love Was a Gift’ is for me, if not the most honest, it’s the most beautiful song I’ve ever written,” Blanco says. “The idea for the song comes from my own wins and losses in the game of love and it’s a story of coming of age as much as coming to terms in adulthood with feeling unloved, yearning to be loved and yearning to be understood.”