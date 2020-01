As a follow-up to Mykki Blanco’s “Lucky (Live in London)” track release in December, directors Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó have produced a performance art music video with kinetic choreographed by Tom Heyes. Blanco’s powerful presence anchors the piece, which is enhanced by a three-piece string section and more. The riveting visual treatment is the first collaborative #GucciGig, by the fashion brand and Dazed magazine.