Mykki Blanco: Pink Diamond Bezel

From Mykki Blanco’s upcoming Stay Close To Music (which features Kelsey Lu, Jónsi, Saul Williams and others), “Pink Diamond Bezel” demonstrates, once again, the artist’s adroitness for bending and blurring genres. The track begins as a sultry number before turning into a psych-rock banger. They say in a statement, “When I think about the vibe of ‘Pink Diamond Bezel’ I imagine a stretch limousine riding through snow-capped mountains, drinking Kahlua and cream with a group of friends in cashmere sweaters—very après-ski—then out of nowhere a shaman appears in the middle of the road, the car halts, a spell is cast, the road catches fire, and we’re forced to kneel in supplication to the forces of nature!”