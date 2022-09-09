NADA and NowHere’s “Letters, Lights, Travels on the Street (Bokura ga tabi ni deru riyuu)” Highlights Contemporary Japanese Art

Beyond the glass-paneled garage door that acts as a fair-weather entrance to NowHere, a multipurpose cultural center for Japanese creators based in NYC, two lengthy white walls are dotted with diverse contemporary artworks for Letters, Lights, Travels on the Street (Bokura ga tabi ni deru riyuu), a group exhibit running through 11 September. Curated by Jeffrey Ian Rosen, the co-president of New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) and co-founder of Tokyo’s Misako & Rosen gallery, the exhibition blends the work of emerging and established artists and sets the whimsical and twee opposite and alongside the expressive and psychedelic.

From Ken Kagame’s “Bronze of Poop (Adidas)” (2022) bronze sculpture to Kazuyuki Takezaki and You Nishimura’s “twin boat song #3” (2020) and Nanami Hori’s “Their nice balls” (2022), levity abounds. Pensive, pretty works by Maki Katayama act in discourse with the abstraction of Emi Mizukami. Together—set above the warm hardwood floors, smattering of furniture and cafe station within NowHere—it’s a survey that warrants a visit.

Images by David Graver