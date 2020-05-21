New Art Dealers Alliance’s Month-Long Communal Online “Fair” Opens

Open now through 21 June, presented in weekly installments, a cooperative virtual fair from New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) shares 20% of all sales equally among its 200 participating galleries and another 20% with all exhibiting artists (and 10% goes to the organization, in lieu of an entry fee). Simply dubbed “Fair,” NADA’s online event aims to foster a collaborative spirit in the art world. In fact, NADA extended invitation to past participants in their live fairs, not only current members. NADA also launched a relief program, awarding artists with grants of up to $5,000. Read more at artnet News and visit for free at This is Fair.

Via news.artnet.com Posted on