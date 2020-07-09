Nana Adjoa: No Room

Dutch-Ghanaian singer-songwriter Nana Adjoa’s new song “No Room” (from her upcoming debut LP, Big Dreaming Ants) feels at once mellow and spirited. Adjoa builds the energetic, dreamy tune upon delicate guitar, gentle handclaps, percussive back-up vocals and her lovely voice. Along with the sublime song, the video directed by Robbert Doelwijt Jr features several visual references to Ghanaian culture—from fabrics to fans and games. Big Dreaming Ants will be released in September.