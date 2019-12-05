NASA’s Up-Close Survey of the Sun

One may think our Sun gets overlooked by the brightest minds in space-related matters for more glamorous studies like visiting or inhabiting other planets—but, according to NASA, this isn’t so. A key point of scientific consideration has become: what causes the Sun’s flare ups? Also, why is the atmospheric aura around it—known as the Corona—hotter than its true surface? An unmanned spacecraft named Parker has been circling the star for years, and will eventually meet its demise via fiery impact. But before it crashes, NASA hopes it can relay even more new information from close-up. Read more about the potential discoveries at The Atlantic.

