National Gallery of the Faroe Islands Dedicates Exhibit to Midjourney AI Art

With the exhibit Imagine the Faroe Islands (on view 29 September to 30 October), the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands becomes the first international arts institution of this caliber to dedicate an entire exhibition to AI art. The 40 digital pieces on display were produced by feeding prompts into the artificial intelligence art generator Midjourney. These human-made prompts tasked the generator with portraying the Faroe Islands in the style of various historic artists who never had the opportunity to visit the remote archipelago. The ultimate goal of each artwork is to help viewers understand the majesty of island chain. Learn more about the clever exhibition through the National Gallery’s video on Vimeo.

Image inspired by Vincent Van Gogh