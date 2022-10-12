Native Land Digital’s Map Shows What Indigenous Territory You’re On

Canadian non-profit Native Land Digital (mostly funded by the Kalliopeia Foundation) is an Indigenous-led organization that runs Native-Land.ca—a searchable online map that shows Native territories, nations, languages and treaties. Users can search with “settler names” on or off, and when an Indigenous label is clicked, a link appears which leads to extra reading, images and related maps. While some countries are more populated than others in terms of labels and related content, the map and the organization as a whole aim to “improve the relationship of people—both Indigenous and non-Indigenous—with the history and sacredness of the land around them.” Read more at NPR.

Image from Native-Land.ca