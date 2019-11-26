Netflix Saves NYC’s Last Single-Screen Movie Theater

Shuttered earlier this year, NYC’s iconic Paris Theater recently reopened for a limited run of filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s latest feature, Marriage Story. The last single-screen movie theater in the city, the Paris originally opened in 1948 (after a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Marlene Dietrich), making it one of the oldest art house destinations in the US. Over the years, it has focused on foreign films (first French) and independent cinema. Netflix has stepped in to save the venue, announcing that a lease agreement has been reached. The streaming service intends to use it for theatrical releases of its films, as well as special events. Read more at Vulture.

